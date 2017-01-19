Wayne Brady talks about debut in 'Hamilton'

CHICAGO --Five-time Emmy winner and Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss his new role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." Wayne began his career on the well-known television series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" We have since seen him in various films and television shows such as "How I Met Your Mother."
Wayne Brady joined the Chicago cast of "Hamilton" on January 17. The Chicago rendition of "Hamilton" runs through Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre.
For more information or to buy your tickets visit broadwayinchicago.com.