Wayne Brady talks about debut in 'Hamilton'
CHICAGO --
Five-time Emmy winner and Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss his new role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." Wayne began his career on the well-known television series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" We have since seen him in various films and television shows such as "How I Met Your Mother."

Wayne Brady joined the Chicago cast of "Hamilton" on January 17. The Chicago rendition of "Hamilton" runs through Sunday, April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre.

For more information or to buy your tickets visit broadwayinchicago.com.

