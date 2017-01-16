  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
COMINGUPROSES

Who will Nick pick? Select your favorites in 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here's a 5-point plan to learn how to play in the new "Bachelor" Fantasy League. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
Bachelor Nation listen up! If you're playing along with The Bachelor Fantasy League, Monday's your last day to make your pick as to who you think will win the Final Rose.

The online competition is the official and ultimate fantasy game experience for season 21 of The Bachelor on ABC.

It's actually powered by ESPN, just like fantasy sports leagues.

You can win a dozen red roses each week, or the Grand Prize which is a fantasy trip for two people to Los Angeles with tickets to After the Final Rose for the next season of The Bachelorette this summer!

So once you sign up, you make your picks for the final four women on The Bachelor and the one who could receive the Final Rose.



You get 50 points for each correct hometown date pick and 150 points for picking the woman who receives the Final Rose.

Each point earned is an entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes drawing.

You can change your hometown date and Final Rose picks until Jan. 16 at 7:59 p.m. ET | 4:59 p.m. PT.



Aside from the bracket, you can also play a weekly game to earn points by answering questions about the upcoming week's episode.

Each correct answer there earns you 10 points and bonus questions are worth 20 points.

Those points are more entries towards the grand prize and the dozen roses.

The weekly drawing is based on a player's points from that week's game only. The Grand Prize drawing is based on all points earned throughout the season.

Predictions are automatically scored alongside all of Bachelor Nation, but you can also create your own public or private groups with family and friends. You make your picks once and apply them across all groups.

Visit abc.com/bfl or the ESPN Fantasy App to play!

Don't forget to watch The Bachelor every Monday at 8|7c on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, ESPN and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelornick viallcominguprosesfantasy sportsABCESPN
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
'Bachelor' Nick unexpectedly eliminates one woman, others strip to get his attention
Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
Q & A with 'The Bachelor' Nick Viall
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Celebrate AFV's 600th episode with these hilarious hits!
Clinton Kelly holds book signing in Chicago
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
1 killed in shooting outside Ukrainian Village hot dog shop
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Cubs to visit White House to celebrate World Series championship
Cargo plane crashes in residential area of Kyrgyzstan, killing 37
Show More
Off-duty officer fires weapon in Albany Park
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Melrose Park
Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
Chicago Cubs prepare for White House visit on Monday
More Video