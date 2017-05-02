Broadway fans have plenty of reasons to wake up early on Tuesday: It's Tony Awards nominations day!The announcement livestream below starts at 8:30 a.m. ET|5:30 a.m. PT.The nominations are being announced by two Broadway veterans, Chris Jackson and Jane Krakowski. Jackson is best known for originating the role of George Washington in the Broadway production of, while Krakowski is a Tony-winning actress who is also known for her TV shows likeBroadway's biggest night will be Sunday, June 11, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.In the year following the massive success ofwith its 11 Tonys, a variety of shows opened on Broadway, including new hits likeandas well as musicals based on movies likeandHere's the list of nominees:Denee Benton inChristine Ebersole inPatti LuPone inBette Middler inEva Noblezada in