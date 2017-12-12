ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wicked' returns to Chicago, performances run until Jan. 21, 2018

CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Wicked," one of the longest-running Broadway shows, has returned to Chicago for an encore run until Jan. 21, 2018.

Two of the show's stars -- Mary Kate Morrissey (Elphaba, Wicked Witch of the West) and Ginna Claire Mason (Glenda the Good Witch) -- visited WCL on Tuesday to talk about the musical, which is told from the perspective of the witches of the Land of Oz.

"Wicked" is playing at the Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph.

Tickets start at $62, but there is a day-of-show drawing inside Block 37, 108 N. State St., for a limited number of seats selling at $25 each.

For more information, visit: www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

