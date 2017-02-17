TELEVISION

Writer and director of 'Brown Girls' talks new web series

Brown Girls is a new comedy that gives women of color their shine.

CHICAGO --
"Brown Girls" is a new comedy that gives women of color their shine. Writer Fatimah Asghar and director Sam Bailey created the web series to show an intimate story of two friends navigating the messiness of their twenties in Chicago. Brown Girls is based on the real life friendship of Fatimah and musician Jamila Woods who serves as the music supervisor for the show.

'Brown Girls' follows Leila (Nabila Hossain), a South Asian-American writer just now owning her queerness and her best friend Patricia (Sonia Denis), a sex-positive black-American musician who is struggling to commit to anything: job, art and relationships. Leila is the character based on Fatimah's real life.

The series is filmed exclusively in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood for a multitude of reasons: logistics for the crew, most of the cast lives in Pilsen, and it's a beautiful neighborhood where there are intersections of different races and artists of color.

Watch all seven episode of the Brown Girls web series on browngirlswebseries.com.
