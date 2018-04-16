ENTERTAINMENT

WWE wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

John Cena and his fiancé, Nikki Bella, arrive for the world premiere of "Blockers" during the South by Southwest Film Festival. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer getting ready to say "I do."

Bella tweeted Sunday that the professional wrestlers have ended their relationship and asked for privacy.


The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago after they wrestled a tag match at WrestleMania 33.

They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.

Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like "Trainwreck" and the new R-rated comedy "Blockers."

Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called "Total Bellas" with her twin sister, Brie.

Us Weekly was first to report the breakup.
