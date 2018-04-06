Extra-alarm blaze, explosions collapse roof of Bridgeport recycling plant

EMBED </>More Videos

A massive fire Friday evening collapsed the roof of a Bridgeport recycling plant on the South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A massive fire Friday evening collapsed the roof of a Bridgeport recycling plant on the South Side.

Fire officials struck out the fire at the building in the 3300-block of South Justine Avenue and its commercial garage at about 9:20 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy fire had already caused the building's roof to cave in, the fire department said. Small explosions heard coming from inside the building were likely due to fuel stored inside, causing a hazardous materials alarm. The level one hazmat was secured shortly after 9 p.m., officials said.

Fire officials also said small explosions heard inside the garage were likely due to fuel inside.

No injuries have been reported. Fire officials have not released any further details.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parents of student shot by U of C police: 'That's not the son I know'
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Video shows hit-and-run that injured man on Southwest Side
Berwyn carjacking leads to police chase
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
Chicago man dead after using synthetic marijuana
Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station
Taft HS soccer player honored for leadership on, off the field
Show More
New food and drink options, better wifi for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field
Sydney Roberts nominated to head COPA
Illinois farmers worried about possible trade war with China
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
More News