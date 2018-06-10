Family of teen found dead in abandoned building asks public for help

The family of a Chicago teenager who was found dead in an abandoned building asked the public for help Sunday in finding out how she died.Sadaria Davis, 15, was found May 11 on the floor of a vacant East Garfield Park apartment building in the 200-block of South Hamlin. She was reported missing after last being seen on April 25 leaving her West Garfield Park home, which was six blocks from where her body was found.On Sunday, her family and friends gathered near where her body was found to say a prayer, light candles and ask the public for help.They also asked questions: How did she die? How did her body end up in the building?"Anybody who has any type of information please come forward and share that information. We want to put Sadaria to rest. We want to know what happened," said her cousin Luwana Johnson.She was remembered as an ordinary teenager with a bubbly personality.Family believes she was murdered, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has still not been able to determine how she died."The last time I saw my daughter she was sitting on the foot of my bed talking to me," said her mother Nicole Sargeant.Sargeant said she knew something was wrong when Davis missed her curfew."I can't sleep. I can't eat. Every time I close my eyes, all I see is my baby because I know she didn't deserve what you did to her," Sargeant said.Community activist Andrew Holmes demanded the building owner come forward."This place, one, was unsecured. We see this over and over again, when your property is unsecured, then all of a sudden an incident happens and you come out and secure it," Holmes said.Anyone with information about Davis' death is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.