Family of Tinley Park crash victim stunned, heartbroken

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) --The family of a 20-year-old man killed in a fatal crash in southwest suburban Tinley Park said they are stunned and heartbroken as they plan an unexpected funeral for their youngest son.
Alberto Reyes and his father were just trying to go to work early Tuesday morning when the crash happened. Alberto was filling in for his mother, because it was her birthday.
His family called Alberto Beto. He loved chocolate flan and bread, so much so they're part of a memorial set up in his family's living room. The Reyes family had not prepared for this.
"Especially my mom. You know, he was the smallest one, he had just graduated from high school," said Jose Reyes, Alberto's brother.
At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Alberto and his father had just parked their car near a Tinley Park bar they were going in to clean. Seconds later, police said a speeding Cadillac sedan, captured on surveillance video, slammed into their car at nearly 130 mph. The Reyes' car was forced about 200 feet into a light pole. The impact, police said, killed Alberto almost instantly.
"(My father) felt like he just got hit and he was still in the same spot, but he was in the hospital. And he asked the nurse, 'Where is my son?' and they said, 'We're sorry,'" Jose said.
Police said they found Joseph Vorberg, the driver who'd run from the scene, hiding behind a nearby semi truck. According to investigators his blood alcohol was three times the legal limit.
Vorberg's drunken speeding driving, Alberto's family said, left their father badly bruise and planning a sudden funeral they can't afford.
"I would say that he don't belong in the streets. He don't belong in the streets," Jose said of Vorberg.
Vorberg is being held on $1 million bond, facing charges including reckless homicide and aggravated DUI along with a slew of other charges. He is due back in court on Nov. 2. The Reyes family said they plan to be there for that court appearance.