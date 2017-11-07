Family outraged after boy, 6, allegedly asked by teacher, principal if parents do drugs

NEW YORK --
There are questions surrounding the actions of a teacher and a principal at an elementary school in the Bronx, who allegedly interrogated a 6-year-old student.

The family of Ethan Gomez says he was interrogated by an after-school teacher at P.S. 209 in the Fordham Heights section about whether anyone in his home uses drugs.

The teacher even allegedly smelled Ethan's clothing.

When his family complained to the principal, they say she then asked Ethan the same questions.

The Department of Education says it's investigating whether anyone did anything improper.

Ethan has been transferred out of the school and his family is now consulting with attorneys.
