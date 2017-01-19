FAMILY & PARENTING

5 generations of one family share one birthday Thursday

Clockwise from top left, Everett McManaway, Bill McManaway, Tess Carroll, Mandi Milner and Randy Hauck. (Courtesy of Chris Nelson / The Daily Herald)

Our news partner The Daily Herald
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Members of five generations of the McManaway family share the same birthday: Jan. 19, The Daily Herald reports.

The Arlington Heights man who started the string was Everett McManaway, who was born in 1891 and died in 1968.

His son, Bill, of West Dundee, was born in 1930 and is celebrating his 87th birthday Thursday. He had eight children, none born on Jan. 19, according to eldest daughter Chris Nelson of Wheeling. But his son-in-law, Randy Hauck, born in 1955, shares the birthday -- Nelson jokes that it was a marriage requirement.

Bill's first grandchild, Mandi Milner of Crystal Lake, was born Jan. 19, 1977. As was his first great-grandchild, Tess Carroll of Altamonte Springs, Florida, born in 2003.
Related Topics:
familybirthdayArlington HeightsWest DundeeWheeling
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Hundreds of strangers raise over $56K to keep woman, 108, in assisted living home
Mom's plea for acceptance for son with autism
Pillow Talk: Making a move
Soldier's adorable surprise makes son cry for joy
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
Donald Trump arrives in Washington for inauguration
Mom shows off toddler taped to wall on Facebook Live
Man executed after random murders of family of 4, including 2 young girls; accused in 4 more deaths
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
9 arrested in Houston undercover prostitution sting
Waitress who works 2 jobs stunned by $1,000 tip
Show More
Chicago corporation counsel Steve Patton resigns
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
Dog mauls 2-month-old to death
Betsy DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
City employee accused of sending 'sexually explicit' emails
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos