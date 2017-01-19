5 generations of one family share one birthday Thursday

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --Members of five generations of the McManaway family share the same birthday: Jan. 19, The Daily Herald reports.
The Arlington Heights man who started the string was Everett McManaway, who was born in 1891 and died in 1968.
His son, Bill, of West Dundee, was born in 1930 and is celebrating his 87th birthday Thursday. He had eight children, none born on Jan. 19, according to eldest daughter Chris Nelson of Wheeling. But his son-in-law, Randy Hauck, born in 1955, shares the birthday -- Nelson jokes that it was a marriage requirement.
Bill's first grandchild, Mandi Milner of Crystal Lake, was born Jan. 19, 1977. As was his first great-grandchild, Tess Carroll of Altamonte Springs, Florida, born in 2003.