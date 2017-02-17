FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple reveals pregnancy in amazing viral photo with 452 IVF needles

One Texas couple is finally expecting not just one, but two babies, after struggling with infertility for two years.

Lauren Walker announced her pregnancy with a moving photo featuring two onesies surrounded by the hundreds of needles used for her in-vitro fertilization treatments in a photo that has since gone viral on Facebook.


"We prayed for 953 days...452 Needles, 1000's of tears, 1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers and & 1 Amazing GOD," the yoga instructor wrote as a caption before explaining her inspirational journey.

Walker, 28, had been trying to have a child with her high school sweetheart, Garyt, since 2014.

After two years of struggling with infertility, Lauren and Garyt Walker are welcoming twins in August.



"When we started, we knew off the bat that I was having issues," Walker told ABC News, "which I guess is a blessing."

But IVF treatments ended with miscarriages, leaving the couple heartbroken.

After two years of struggling with infertility, Lauren and Garyt Walker are welcoming twins in August.


"It's every mother's job to be able to protect their children and keep them safe," Walker said through tears. "And every time they kept putting them inside me I couldn't do it."

After spending $30,000 on treatments, the couple took a step back, moved from Houston to The Woodlands, and tried again. They credit the strength of their marriage and their faith in God for giving them the courage to try again for a baby. But this time, they kept the journey to themselves.

"Life happens the way that it's supposed to happen," she said. "Had this all happened the way I wanted to back in 2014, we would have different children and we would have a different life, and I know that these babies right now are meant to be here."

After two years of struggling with infertility, Lauren and Garyt Walker are welcoming twins in August.



The twins, named Duke and Diana Walker, are due in in August.

After two years of struggling with infertility, Lauren and Garyt Walker are welcoming twins in August.

Related Topics:
familyviralsocial mediafacebookfertilityparentingpregnancyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pillow Talk: V-Day freak out
Dad makes Disney-inspired art to help his shy son
Woman becomes surrogate for sister's twins
Pillow Talk: Annoying neighbor
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Video: Man accused of shooting Takiya Holmes beaten at courthouse
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Last of 'Marquette Park 4' released from prison
Show More
$7,500 offered for information on shooting of toddler
Surprise, surprise: AT&T launches new unlimited plan
Want to work from home? Priceline is hiring
Man fractured baby girl's skull, ribs, DA says
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos