Children of San Francisco, San Jose and Philadelphia rejoice, your cities are the best places to trick or treat.
Zillow shared their annual trick or treat index with San Francisco as the best city for kids to dress up and score candy. The real estate website highlighted the Presidio Heights and Sea Cliff neighborhoods as the best places for children to get their candy fix.
San Jose, Philadelphia, Long Beach, Calif., and Los Angeles round out the top five of the list. Zillow economists use home value, number of children under 10 years in the area and density of homes to produce their rankings.
Baltimore, Sacramento, Washington, DC, Milwaukee and Seattle are the cities that finish out the top ten. Zillow said these are the "cities where trick-or-treaters can get the best candy in the least amount of time."
Here's the best cities to trick or treat in 2017
HALLOWEEN
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
More News