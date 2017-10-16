FAMILY & PARENTING

Bill Murray helps couple at Cubs game announce pregnancy

Actor Bill Murray helped a local couple with a special announcement at Wrigley Field last week. (Video: @schloss316/Instagram) (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Actor Bill Murray helped some fellow Cubs fans make a special announcement at Wrigley Field last week.

Murray sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the 7th inning stretch at at Game 3 of the National League Division Series last Monday. Robbie Schloss and Kirsten Barrish Schloss said they weren't planning on bothering the actor, but were seated near him in the stands behind home plate and ended up chatting with him and even singing with him at one point.

Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and the Nationals.


Once the Cubs won, they decided to ask if he would help them tell their family they were expecting.

"Hey, I've got news for you. You're going to be grandparents," Murray said in the video before pointing to Schloss, who exclaimed, "We're having a baby!"

The couple shared the video with their family before posting it on Instagram Saturday.

Schloss said they had been trying to get pregnant for a couple years now and hadn't been planning to make a social media announcement because they understand it can be hard on couples who are still trying. However, they decided this was too good of an opportunity to pass up!
