PARENTING

Bump Club event for parents, parents-to-be coming back to Chicago

EMBED </>More News Videos

Best of Bump Club and Beyond: The biggest and best event for parents and parents-to-be is back in Chicago on April 30. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Best of Bump Club and Beyond: The biggest and best event for parents and parents-to-be is back in Chicago on April 30.

There's something for all expectant parents, new parent and toddler parent at this all-day event filled with the best products and the best seminars from top parenting experts.

Lindsay Pinchuk, Founder of Bump Club and Beyond stopped by ABC 7 to give a sneak peek of the topics to be covered and the experts that will be at the event.

1. Breastfeeding 201: Pumping Storing and Going Back to Work with Lactation Partners

Top products recommended by our experts:

Boppy Pillow: $40 every nursing mom should have one for stabilizing the baby during feeding.

A GOOD pump: $86.99 Check out locally based Durable Medical Equipment Provider Ashland Health. They will take care of working with your insurance company to get you your free pump without any hassle.

2. The Happiest Baby on the Block with Dr. Harvey Karp: Dr. Karp will cover his 5 S's for establishing healthy sleep patterns for baby. Dr. Karp is a huge proponent for:

Swaddle blankets $38: Check out muslin options from locally based Monica + Andy. They are breathable and perfect for new babies.

White Noise CD $7.95: Dr. Karp has a great white noise soundtrack with his Happiest Baby on the Block suite of products. There are also great apps and sound machines that can provide the recommended continuous white noise.

3. Potty Training 101 with Janeen Hayward of Swellbeing
Floor Potty: Contours Brave 3 in 1 Potty $39.99

4. Gearapalooza: Everything you need to know about baby gear with The BabyGuyNYC

Nuna Pipa Infant Car Seat $299.95: We'll talk a lot about car seat safety---did you know there is over 70% misuse of car seats among parents? This seminar will address this and how to use your seat properly. We will also talk about selecting a stroller, baby wearing, crib mattresses and more.

Other seminars at Best of BCB include preparing for a sibling, preserving your relationship, introducing eastern medicine into your western practices and more. It's a full day of the best for parents and parents-to-be.

Limited tickets remain.
Related Topics:
familypregnancypregnant womanparentingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PARENTING
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Girl packs 'Dumbo' toy in dad's suitcase to keep him company
Marine dad has beautiful tea party with daughter
Gorgeous photos celebrate grandparent-grandchild bond
More parenting
FAMILY & PARENTING
Cavs player credits broken thumb for getting to be there for 4-months premature baby
Man killed at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest
Marine dad has beautiful tea party with daughter
High school sweethearts marry 64 years later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry
Father of missing boy found passed out at park, arrested
7 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat
Shot fired during Lincoln Park store robbery
Show More
Father, grandmother, toddler killed in crash, police say
Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say
Police: Adults possibly overdose, crash car with child inside
Crash-and-grab burglars hit high-end Mag Mile store
Police: Man attempted to lure 4 boys into van in Auburn Gresham
More News
Top Video
Crash-and-grab burglars hit high-end Mag Mile store
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
Formerly homeless veteran gives back at Hines VA pantry
Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles
More Video