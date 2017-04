Bump Club event for parents, parents-to-be coming back to Chicago

Best of Bump Club and Beyond : The biggest and best event for parents and parents-to-be is back in Chicago on April 30.There's something for all expectant parents, new parent and toddler parent at this all-day event filled with the best products and the best seminars from top parenting experts.Lindsay Pinchuk, Founder of Bump Club and Beyond stopped by ABC 7 to give a sneak peek of the topics to be covered and the experts that will be at the event Top products recommended by our experts:$40 every nursing mom should have one for stabilizing the baby during feeding.$86.99 Check out locally based Durable Medical Equipment Provider Ashland Health. They will take care of working with your insurance company to get you your free pump without any hassle.Dr. Karp will cover his 5 S's for establishing healthy sleep patterns for baby. Dr. Karp is a huge proponent for:Check out muslin options from locally based Monica + Andy. They are breathable and perfect for new babies.Dr. Karp has a great white noise soundtrack with his Happiest Baby on the Block suite of products. There are also great apps and sound machines that can provide the recommended continuous white noise.Contours Brave 3 in 1 Potty $39.99We'll talk a lot about car seat safety---did you know there is over 70% misuse of car seats among parents? This seminar will address this and how to use your seat properly. We will also talk about selecting a stroller, baby wearing, crib mattresses and more.Other seminars at Best of BCB include preparing for a sibling, preserving your relationship, introducing eastern medicine into your western practices and more. It's a full day of the best for parents and parents-to-be.