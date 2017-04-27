FAMILY & PARENTING

Cavalia gives disabled kids VIP treatment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cavalia welcomed disabled children from Chicago Lighthouse for a special visit. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
Cavalia's Odysseyo has been dazzling audiences across North America with acrobatics, equestrian performances, and theatrical magic- all beneath an extraordinary big top that's a feast for the senses.

But something so visual can be hard for everyone to enjoy.

Thursday, students from the Chicago Lighthouse, who have multi-disabilities, went behind the curtain with music, snacks-for everyone-and a V.I.P experience.

Michael Lara, who's blind and has autism, made the trip. His mom Yolanda Luna, says Michael experiences everything in his own way, and that Cavalia's tour was a perfect fit.

"To be able to come up close, touch the animals, smell the animals, be so close to them... he loved it."

Feeding the horses, stroking their coats, and even banging on the drums, the Lighthouse group learned new concepts. Lighthouse Educational Programs Principal Lee Burklund, says such an opportunity was key.

"If they were to be at the show... for example... and not have done this first, they wouldn't understand what was going on."

Martha Genetz was overjoyed to see her son Marco Cabrera, who has Down Syndrome and Autism, embrace Odysseo in his own special way.

"I saw my son dancing, enjoying with the horses, it's amazing."

And Cavalia rider Steven Paulson smiles, eager to share his passion with others.

"It's an honor to do this and be a part of it."

I promise, no one had a long face.

Cavalia has invited these families to an upcoming scheduled performance. But today, they had a unique experience so everyone can embrace the moment.
Related Topics:
familyhorsesacrobatautismdisabilitylighthousesoldier fieldChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad-to-be takes golf-themed gender reveal
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
VIDEO: Newborn holds own bottle at just 18 days old
Parents revive Blockbuster at home for son with autism
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Autopsy results pending in toddler's 'suspicious death'
Man charged in Cook County judge's shooting death
QB Mitchell Trubisky is Bears' 1st pick in NFL Draft
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cook County Sheriff seeking attempted murder charges in jail attack
United Airlines, doctor dragged off flight settle lawsuit
Plans to build Elgin gun range near preschool go forward
Show More
100 percent of Urban Prep seniors admitted to college
Illinois Senate passes gun dealer licensing bill, moves to Illinois House
Contractor pleads guilty in 4 counties
Delta passenger removed from flight for using bathroom
Man charged with sexually abusing teenage girl on bus in Logan Square
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM: What's in the Envelope?
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man charged in Cook County judge's shooting death
House lawyer accuses prosecutors of stealing for Schock indictment
More Video