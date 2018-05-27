FAMILY & PARENTING

Channel Awesome, Kids Rank producing programs for military families

Channel Awesome is a local web based production company that's teaming up with Kids Rank an organization based in Highland Park offering children of military families programs to h (WLS)

Channel Awesome is a local web based production company that's teaming up with Kids Rank an organization based in Highland Park offering children of military families programs to help them adjust while their parents are stationed in the area.

Doug Walker from Channel Awesome and Kids Rank founder Kelcey Liverpool joined ABC& Sunday morning to talk about the collaboration.

Links: channelawesome.com, www.kidsrank.org.
