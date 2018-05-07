FAMILY & PARENTING

Chicago moms get free makeover ahead of Mother's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Glowing smiles and tears of joy filled the room Monday as Chicagoland moms were treated to a complete makeover - free of charge - on the W Chicago Lakeshore's bustling 33rd floor. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
Glowing smiles and tears of joy filled the room Monday as Chicagoland moms were treated to a complete makeover - free of charge - on the W Chicago- Lakeshore's bustling 33rd floor.

"You gotta be kidding," said Yvette McGee as she looked in the mirror. She's never experienced a spa day like this before. She's busy focusing on raising her daughter and paying for school.

"I've been working all my life," McGee said.

The annual event, organized by the Daisie Foundation, gives dozens of moms like McGee who have faced adversity a chance to put their feet up.

"When your hair is styled and your makeup is done, and you have a brand new outfit and a look and access to something new, you feel good," said Daisie Foundation executive board member Julie Hightower, who worked with eight local non-profits, professional stylists and clothing shops to champion women. The moms being celebrated have struggled with homelessness, battled cancer, raised kids on their own, and are in military families.

"They know that they're thrivers, that they're survivors. And we want to celebrate them," Hightower said.

Last year, 150 moms got makeovers thanks to the Daisie Foundation. But this year, they're serving more than 270 women.

"Hardships and struggle can be appreciated," said Iris Ramos after her makeover was finished--just in time for her college graduation later on Monday. Some women were overcome by emotion.

"This is the first time somebody in this country's treated me for free," said Augustina Townsend, who is originally from Nigeria, as she began to tear up.

Each mom's energy and beauty was also captured on camera so this Mother's Day thank you and the joy it brings do not fade. These smiles make us Chicago Proud!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymother's daymakeoversclothingChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Mother's Day gift guide
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in Pa. hospital
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mount Sinai Hospital briefly on lockdown after 40-person disturbance in lobby
2 crashes close Rte. 53 near Normantown in Romeoville; 1 dead
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
Long winter makes seasonal allergies even worse this year
Boat capsizes in Chicago River
With 'spectacle' commute, drug kingpin wants trial in new location
Poodle attacked by dog who jumped out of truck in Addison
Chicago hosts 2018 James Beard Awards
Show More
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar released from hospital
Jessica Gutierrez, daughter of Congressman Gutierrez, joins Chicago alderman race
Lori Lightfoot resigns from Chicago Police Board to join mayoral race, sources say
Man accused of keeping woman in Loop elevator, inappropriately touching her
Explore Illinois' new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail
More News