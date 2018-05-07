Chicago moms get free makeover ahead of Mother's Day

Glowing smiles and tears of joy filled the room Monday as Chicagoland moms were treated to a complete makeover - free of charge - on the W Chicago- Lakeshore's bustling 33rd floor."You gotta be kidding," said Yvette McGee as she looked in the mirror. She's never experienced a spa day like this before. She's busy focusing on raising her daughter and paying for school."I've been working all my life," McGee said.The annual event, organized by the Daisie Foundation, gives dozens of moms like McGee who have faced adversity a chance to put their feet up."When your hair is styled and your makeup is done, and you have a brand new outfit and a look and access to something new, you feel good," said Daisie Foundation executive board member Julie Hightower, who worked with eight local non-profits, professional stylists and clothing shops to champion women. The moms being celebrated have struggled with homelessness, battled cancer, raised kids on their own, and are in military families."They know that they're thrivers, that they're survivors. And we want to celebrate them," Hightower said.Last year, 150 moms got makeovers thanks to the Daisie Foundation. But this year, they're serving more than 270 women."Hardships and struggle can be appreciated," said Iris Ramos after her makeover was finished--just in time for her college graduation later on Monday. Some women were overcome by emotion."This is the first time somebody in this country's treated me for free," said Augustina Townsend, who is originally from Nigeria, as she began to tear up.Each mom's energy and beauty was also captured on camera so this Mother's Day thank you and the joy it brings do not fade. These smiles make us Chicago Proud!