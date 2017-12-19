HOLIDAY

'She will always be Santa's #1 girl:' Dementia patient moves Santa to tears

EMBED </>More Videos

As a dementia patient entered hospice care, her family in Albuquerque, New Mexico arranged for Karen to have a photo shoot with one of her favorite people: Santa. (The Hartsocks' Photography)

In the final stages of dementia, Karen could never forget Santa.

The great-grandmother had recently entered hospice care when her family in Albuquerque arranged for the sweet pair to sit down for a photo shoot on Dec. 9.

Karen is one of Santa's biggest fans, having visited him even as an adult.

"Karen has a special Santa doll she sleeps with," explained the team at The Hartsocks' Photography in a Facebook post. "[She] doesn't talk too much these days, but enjoys speaking to her Santa doll in Japanese."

During the photo shoot, Karen snuggled up close to Santa, according to the photographers. He gave her a busy blanket, a special blanket that helps dementia patients with agitation and stress.

She told them she loved him and reminisced about their visits. The visit was so sweet that it moved Santa to tears.

"She just looked at me and I just felt like I was 10-foot-tall, [10 feet tall]" Santa told KOAT. "You can just see the joy in her face and her eyes and her smile. That's what Christmas is about."

Images used with permission from The Hartsocks' Photography
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyholidaysanta clausphotographyhealthsenior citizensgrandparentsu.s. & world
HOLIDAY
Creating beautiful DIY holiday floral centerpieces
High school athletes collect toys for Chance the Rapper's 'Night at the Museum'
Happy Hanukkah! Everything you need to know about playing dreidel
How to time your New Year's song to start 2018 right
More holiday
FAMILY & PARENTING
Married 71 years, Medinah couple dies within minutes of each other
Ways to teach your kids to be grateful during holiday excess
Mom donates $3,000 Disney voucher to kids in need
Chicago girl, 12, with rare illness given family vacation to Florida
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
House passes $1.5T tax bill in major win for GOP; Senate to vote soon
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Maywood grocery store
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Here's what the GOP tax plan could mean for you
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
School officer accused of having sex with junior high student 20 times over year
Dad of missing girl taken by mom during court-supervised visit pleads for help
Lansing man charged with having child porn
Show More
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
Man wanted in Hammond machete attack captured in downstate Illinois
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Harlem Globetrotters return to Chicago
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
More Video