Dovetail Project helps African American men be better fathers

The Dovetail Project helps African American men be better fathers (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Dovetail Project organization helps young African American men in Chicago be better fathers.

The group works with fathers, ages 17 to 24, and gives them the skills and support that will also be better men in their communities.

The project offers a 12-week program that helps high-risk fathers gain a better understanding of the responsibilities of fatherhood and their importance in the lives of their children.

Sheldon Smith, the founder of Dovetail Project, talked about the organization at the ABC7 studios.

For more information about Dovetail Project, visit: http://thedovetailproject.org/
