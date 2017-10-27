Fundraising benefits children of man who fell from LondonHouse

CHICAGO (WLS) --Eric Janssen left behind three children when the Tennessee man fell to his death from a high floor of the LondonHouse hotel in mid-October.
"They're sad and angry and all the things that you're supposed to be when you're expressing grief," said Janssen's ex-wife, Constance Janssen, of their 12-year-old Robin, 17-year-old Robert and 22-year-old Jordan.
Now, Eric's friends and strangers alike are responding online.
Constance Janssen says she's received $10,000 in donations.
She plans to use all funds to pay for the children's college educations.
""Thank you so much for your support. It means so much and it's really helpful," said Constance Janssen in a video-call interview with ABC 7.