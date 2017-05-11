GIFT IDEAS

Gift ideas for moms and moms-to-be

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for a great gift for the upcoming holiday, you've come to the right place. (WLS)

With Mother's Day right around the corner, what better time to shower a new mom or mom-to-be with gifts?

If you're looking for a great gift for the upcoming holiday, you've come to the right place. Lindsay Pinchuk, Founder of Bump Club and Beyond, shares her top picks for expecting mothers, new moms, and moms of all ages.

GIFTS FOR ALL MOMS
Love Emme Scented Candle
www.flywheelsports.com/
www.ghcretors.com/
Bloomsy Box
Knit Wise
Soothe On Demand Massage
Omni Jacket Speaker

GIFTS FOR EXPECTING MOTHERS AND NEW MOMS
Basq Fresh Facial Kit
Skinny T's
Hello Baby Keepsake Book from Sticky Bellies
Skip Hop Pronto in Signature Gray Feather
Case Station
Tiny Tags
Diono's radianrXT car seat

For more information about Bump Club & Beyond, please visit: bumpclubandbeyond.com/
