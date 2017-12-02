FAMILY & PARENTING

Giving children of divorced homes a happy holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

The holidays can be a difficult time to navigate for any family, but for children of parents who have been through a divorce, there is an added level of stress. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holidays can be a difficult time to navigate for any family, but for children of parents who have been through a divorce, there is an added level of stress.

With the break-up of a marriage, holiday traditions may change or need to be altered, and this can be very sad for parents and children alike. But there are ways to alleviate the tension during the holidays.

Judge Michael Ian Bender, the founder of the Law Office of Michael Ian Bender, sat down with Eyewitness news to give parents a plan to ensure happy holidays for all.

For more information on the Law Office of Michael Ian Bender, visit his website at benderlawchicago.com..
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyholidayfamilydivorce
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple naming first-born after Olive Garden
Hilarious Christmas card calls out single sister
Why newborns are wrapped in the same striped blanket
Woman wins $2M Powerball prize, gives winnings to family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win
Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight on CTA bus
Man arrested in connection with missing NC girl, police believe she is dead
Another passenger sues after engine caught fire at O'Hare in 2016
Cook County judge who let clerk take bench forced to retire
1 dead, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Police: Man fatally struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook
Show More
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Missing Florida teen found days after going missing with soccer coach
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Pennsylvania police say serial predator trail runs through Chicago
More News
Top Video
Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight on CTA bus
Cardinal Cupich prepares to leave for Puerto Rico
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Video