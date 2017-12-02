Giving children of divorced homes a happy holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) --The holidays can be a difficult time to navigate for any family, but for children of parents who have been through a divorce, there is an added level of stress.
With the break-up of a marriage, holiday traditions may change or need to be altered, and this can be very sad for parents and children alike. But there are ways to alleviate the tension during the holidays.
Judge Michael Ian Bender, the founder of the Law Office of Michael Ian Bender, sat down with Eyewitness news to give parents a plan to ensure happy holidays for all.
For more information on the Law Office of Michael Ian Bender, visit his website at benderlawchicago.com..