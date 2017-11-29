WHITTIER, Calif. --This Christmas, Emily Seawright's family members are excited, expecting and engaged, but Emily is just Emily - and the internet loves her for it.
A tweet showing the family's Christmas card has racked up hundreds of thousands of favorites, and it's easy to see why. In the photograph, taken on Thanksgiving in the Seawrights' backyard, family members are paired off with their significant others, holding signs to describe milestones in their life from the past year.
my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN— Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017
One couple is due to be married, another is celebrating pregnancy and mom and dad are just excited to be a part of everything.
And then there's Emily.
Decked out with a huge grin and a sign with just her name on it, Emily stands alone - by herself, yes, but still part of the big, happy family.
"[Emily] just has a great sense of humor," Emily's mom, Diane Seawright, told ABC News. "I don't want people to think we're this cold family that threw our daughter on the side."
"My daughter came up with it and we thought it'd be funny," Diane Seawright added. "We have so much going on our lives, as you can tell by our signs, that we were just too busy to think of something else. Reluctantly, we all took part in the signs and here we are."
The family's affinity for Christmas cards dates back decades to Diane's husband's grandfather, Roy Seawright, a Hollywood special effects technician.
"He used to hand-draw them," Diane Seawright explained. "They always had amazing Christmas cards. When I married my husband, the first thing his grandma said is, 'What kind of Christmas card are you going to do?' I said, 'I'm not sure. I haven't had time to go shopping yet.' She said, 'Oh no dear, the Seawrights don't buy store-bought cards.' This goes way back."
While this year's card might have been a rush job compared to those of years past, Diane Seawright said the family is simply happy to be together.
"We are so blessed beyond belief with our family and our girls and our grandbabies," she said. "Luckily we're young enough to enjoy it and we're loving all of it."
ABC News contributed to this report.