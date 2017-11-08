  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards red carpet arrivals
Home makeover for army veteran and mother

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago woman spent three years serving in the army only to return to Chicago to find herself homeless. Thanks to the kindness of others, she now has a home to raise her two young children. On Wednesday, she was surprised with a home makeover as well.

Alexandria Milner's daughter Daniela, 4, was the first to see the home's new look. Her reaction: priceless.

The 24-year-old army veteran left home in the morning with nothing but two mattresses on the floor. She returned in the afternoon to find things looking very different.

"It's a home, it's beautiful, it's a blessing," said Alexandria Milner.

Every room was completed with touches of her favorite color blue. From her bedroom to the kids' rooms and kitchen, there's furniture in every corner thanks to Humble Design. The organization collects donated furnishings and makes sure they end up in the homes of deserving families.

"What we know is we are pulling kindness and love from all of Chicagoland. This is like recycling love, it's a good feeling," said Kristin Drutchas, director of Humble Design.

Milner served in Afghanistan with her boyfriend, who was killed in action. After getting an honorable discharge, Milner returned home but faced tough times raising two small children. At one point she lived in a car, but thanks to Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs, she was able to secure a house that she's now proud to call a home.

"I'm trying to succeed and I'm getting the help I need. I'm loving the blessings right now. Never give up. That's all I plan to do is never give up, I can't with these two children, I'm never giving up," Milner said as she fought back tears.

Milner loves to cook. Now that she has a dining room table and plenty of pots and pans, she says she may host Thanksgiving in her newly furnished home.

For more information on Humble Design, visit http://www.humbledesignchicago.org.
familychicago proudhomelessmakeoversveteran
