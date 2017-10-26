Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon October 31 on the hospital's Facebook page. The winning families will receive a Babies 'R' Us gift card.
Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.
The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.