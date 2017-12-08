FAMILY & PARENTING

'I sing this in the car:' Gus' thinking out loud wins the internet

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Gus, an adorable 2-year-old whose thinking out loud wins the internet. (@macker1313/Twitter)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --
This might be the cutest thing you'll see all day.

During a moment of near silence at the end of his preschool holiday performance, then-2-year-old Gus felt compelled to tell the entire audience that he'd been putting in the work to practice his big number.

"I sing this in the car!" Gus beamed adorably, prompting an outburst of laughter from the audience.

If Twitter is any indication, Gus' thinking out loud has earned him throngs of fans. A tweet of his 2015 performance has earned nearly 150,000 likes.

"This is quite literally the purest video I've ever seen, I'm crying from cuteness," one Twitter user wrote in response to the heartwarming video.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familychildrenviral videobuzzworthywhat's trendingsocial mediau.s. & worldsociety
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Kids who are spanked more likely to commit dating violence, study finds
Police officer adopts homeless mother's opioid-addicted newborn
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids
Family Transforms into Star Wars Characters for Epic Holiday Card
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Forrest Claypool resigns as CPS CEO
4 thefts reported in 2 days at or near Kenwood gas station
Anchor responds to racist email on air
Settlement reached in 'code of silence' wrongful death lawsuit
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Father of 4 missing 3 days since trying to sell his car
Police: New Mexico school shooter caught attention of FBI over a year ago
George Papadopoulos' fiancee: He's a patriot, not a Trump campaign coffee boy
Show More
Man accused of targeting local stores with fraudulent credit cards
Court: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands
Prosecutor declines to charge officer in deaf man's killing
Woman missing after running from ambulance at mental health center
Prosecutors: No charges for Met Opera conductor James Levine
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
George Papadopoulos' fiancee: He's a patriot, not a Trump campaign coffee boy
Construction wraps up on Lake Shore Drive/Stevenson Expressway Interchange Project
4 thefts reported in 2 days at or near Kenwood gas station
More Video