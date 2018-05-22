  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 8, Top 5 Unique Tornadoes in the US
FAMILY & PARENTING

Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parent's home after they sued him

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Rotondo's parents say he won't leave the house despite several notices.

Eyewitness News
SYRACUSE, New York --
A 30-year-old man was ordered to vacate his parent's Syracuse area home Tuesday after they sued him because he refused to leave.

After the judge's ruling, son Michael Rotondo said, "This is outrageous" and said he would appeal the decision.

Rotondo's parents said he wouldn't leave the house despite several notices. Rotondo claimed that, legally, he wasn't given enough notice to leave, maintaining that six months is a more reasonable timeframe.

Parents Mark and Christina Rotondo said they began giving him notices as early as February 2, 2018. The parents said they also offered their son $1,100 to help him find a place of his own. Michael Rotondo said he did take the money, but it wasn't enough to live anywhere else.

The judge asked adult protective services to check on the case as he's concerned about what's happening at the home.

According to court filings, Rotondo doesn't contribute to the family's expenses and doesn't help out with the chores.

His parents even say they've offered to help him get started on his own. Rotondo is calling his parent's effort "retaliatory."

Rotondo, who runs a website business, moved back home eight years ago after losing a job.

He said Tuesday that he plans to get some things from home and isn't sure where he will stay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilycourtlawsuitu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
Whoops! Gender reveal goes wrong at Wrigley Field
VIDEO: Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout
Two Chicago men rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Attorney behind racist restaurant rant issues apology
Grocery store censors 'Summa Cum Laude' graduation cake
Brandi Chastain plaque flap hearkens back to Cristiano Ronaldo statue
Wedding-night crash kills 2 officers, including groom
Bird of prey kills beloved Chihuahua named Bruno
Show More
Convicted sex trafficker says women acted willingly
Macy's looks to hire 1,000 new Chicago area workers
McDonald's workers file sex harassment claims
Innocent couple with baby swept up in bizarre CA chase, 2 arrested
More News