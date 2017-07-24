Long Island sisters deliver babies within hours of each other

A magical moment for one Long Island family as sisters Jessica Lampert and Kristin Cronin delivered their babies on the same day, within two hours of each other.Lampert, 30, of Commack, New York, delivered Blake Kay at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Her sister, Cronin, 34, of Babylon, delivered Justin Paul at 10:40 am.Blake weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and is 20 inches long, while Justin weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and is 21 inches long.The sisters were delivered back-to-back by Good Samaritan Hospital OBGYN, Dr. Athanasios Antoniadis. He also delivered several other members of their family and at this point they said that they consider him "a member of the family."Jessica and Kristin's brother, James Darcy, is the godfather of both children.They each also have a 3-year-old, born 6 months apart. Kristin and her husband Dan have a son named Thomas. Jessica and her husband Rob have a daughter named Avery.We wish the best for these baby cousins, born on the same day!