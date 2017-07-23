FAMILY & PARENTING

Marine's son cries in new stepmoms' arms while they exchange vows

EMBED </>More Videos

Marine's son cries in new step moms' arms while they exchange vows. (WPVI)

RIPLEY, New York --
United States Marine Corps. Sergeant Joshua Newville and Senior Airman Emily Leehan said "I do" on Saturday at their wedding at Quincy Cellars in Ripley, New York.

While the two newlyweds exchanged vows, Sergeant Newville's 4-year-old son, Gage, became overwhelmed with emotion.

Gage wrapped his arms around his new stepmom and his eyes filled with tears as she read the vows that she had written for him.

Both of the newlyweds are still on active military duty.

Because of their commitment to serve, they will not be taking a honeymoon at this time.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Newville will return to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in just a few days.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
familymarinesweddingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Bride wears 4 generations of wedding dresses
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
After decades of trying, woman, 59, gives birth to healthy baby
Newsviews: Kids and electronic devices
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
'Horrific' human-trafficking incident not an isolated event, officials say
Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms move through Chicago area
1 killed, 1 wounded in Marquette Park shooting
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting
3 killed, 30 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Relatives remember Eastland disaster victims for 102nd anniversary
Honorary Alaska 'mayor,' Stubbs the cat, dies at 20
Show More
Police officer among 3 injured in University Village crash
4 wounded, 1 fatally, in Avalon Park shooting
FBI: Man suspected of robbing 4 suburban banks
149 dogs rescued from being eaten in S. Korea
More News
Top Video
Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms move through Chicago area
Relatives remember Eastland disaster victims for 102nd anniversary
Newsviews: Avoiding home repair scams
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
More Video