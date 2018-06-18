FAMILY & PARENTING

Navy Pier Pride: Celebrate the LGBTQ community with the whole family

EMBED </>More Videos

Navy Pier kicked off Pier Pride on Monday, a week full of family-friendly fun, honoring the LGBTQ community. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Navy Pier kicked off "Pier Pride" on Monday, a week full of family-friendly fun, honoring the LGBTQ community.

Erika Taylor, Navy Pier's Director of Production and Operations, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the concerts, movies and activities planned, as well as the grand celebration on June 23.

To find out more, visit navypier.org.

SCHEDULE

Monday, June 18

Water Flicks: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 21

Live on the Lake!: Tina Go-Go
Miller Lite Beer Garden
6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Live on the Lake!: Little Queens
Miller Lite Beer Garden
6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynavy pierlgbtqlgbtsummer funfamilyStreeterville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Nurse helps terminally ill man meet newborn great-granddaughter
VIDEO: Octogenarian serenades his new bride
Where to Swim: Chicago Public Pools
Dads winning the parenting game
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teen shot in Univ. Village covered with sheet, initially presumed dead
VIDEO: Priest confronts burglar at SW Side church
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Actress calls out Tesla after husband's car bursts into flames
Two escapees from southeastern Ill. jail spotted near Norris City, Ill.
Records: Trump Tower in Chicago failed to follow fish protection rules
Eagles surprise woman fired by Chip Kelly with Super Bowl ring
Show More
Homeland Security chief slams 'irresponsible' reports of separating migrant families
4 wounded in Little Village shooting
Girl, 14, missing from Rogers Park
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Monday
VIDEO: Train derailment leads to explosion
More News