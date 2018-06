Navy Pier kicked off "Pier Pride" on Monday, a week full of family-friendly fun, honoring the LGBTQ community.Erika Taylor, Navy Pier's Director of Production and Operations, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the concerts, movies and activities planned, as well as the grand celebration on June 23.To find out more, visit navypier.org Water Flicks: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the DesertLake Stage in Polk Bros Park7 p.m. to 9 p.m.Live on the Lake!: Tina Go-GoMiller Lite Beer Garden6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.Live on the Lake!: Little QueensMiller Lite Beer Garden6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.