NY Times Best Selling Author On Parenting - Dr. Kevin Leman's New Book "Education A La Carte."

Dr. Kevin Leman is an internationally known, New York Times Bestselling author and psychologist. With over 50 books under his belt, Dr. Leman has been giving no nonsense advice on raising our kids. In his latest book "Education A La Carte: Choosing the Best Schooling options for Your Child" Dr. Leman talks about his experience as a student (he wasn't a good one), how finding your child's strengths will change their attitude about school and how to pick the best type of school for your child.
For more information on Dr. Leman, visit his websites:
For his books, videos and more: http://www.drleman.com/store/
Official website: http://birthorderguy.com/
