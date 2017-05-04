FAMILY & PARENTING

Parents behind YouTube prank videos lose custody of 2 kids

EMBED </>More News Videos

The parents behind the "DaddyOFive" YouTube prank videos lost custody of two of their children. (KABC)

IJAMSVILLE, Md. --
The parents known for extreme prank videos on YouTube have lost custody of two of their children.

The videos posted to "DaddyOFive" YouTube channel have caused a firestorm of criticism while racking up millions of views.

Many have called the videos abusive as they show children crying hysterically as Mike and Heather Martin scream at them.

The two youngest children are Heather Martin's stepchildren. Rose Hall, the biological mother of the children, released her own video with her lawyer announcing that the children were in her care.

"Emma and Cody are with me. I have emergency custody," Hall said.

Hall's attorney said the police and court system were instrumental in reuniting the mother with her children.

During an interview with ABC News on Friday the Martins said some of the videos were staged.

"Some stuff is real. Some stuff was acted out, scripted," Heather Martin said.

Mike Martin said he thought becoming a celebrity would make his children proud.

"Everybody was so happy to be a YouTuber and to be making these videos, getting the views. When my kids looked at me, I was their hero," Mike Martin said.

It remained unclear if the three other children would be taken away from the Martins.
Related Topics:
familyparentingcustodyyoutubeu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Son shares memory of night Skokie couple of 69 years died 40 min. apart
Newborn smiles days after heart surgery
Twin sisters deliver babies on same day
Military dad poses as catcher to surprise kids at baseball game
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man convicted in deadly fire at age 14 released from prison
Manhunt underway in River West for carjacking, chase suspect
Woman hit by stray bullet during Cardinals game
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
House to vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Son shares memory of night Skokie couple of 69 years died 40 min. apart
Show More
Officer saves a young child from drowning
Prince Philip to step down from public duties in fall: Buckingham Palace
Man accused of fondling woman on CTA bus, trying to abduct her
Man with schizophrenia missing from Chatham
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Addams Tollway overhead signs
More News
Top Video
Manhunt underway in River West for carjacking, chase suspect
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Addams Tollway overhead signs
Naperville mom hailed as hero in UT Austin attack
More Video