Pillow Talk: Too Tired To Do "It!"

Gabriela in Willowbrook wrote in to say, "My husband and I have an 8-month-old baby and a 2-year-old. My husband has been getting impatient and upset because I don't feel like having sex. We have sex maybe once a month, but do go months without. I know sex is an important connection, but I don't feel very attractive and am also extremely exhausted. How can I get my mojo back? What if it doesn't come back?"
Val, Ryan, Ji, and special guest, radio personality Ricky Smiley are weighing in.
