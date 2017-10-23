  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Pillow Talk: Too Tired To Do "It!"

Val, Ryan, Ji, and special guest, radio personality Ricky Smiley are weighing in on today's Pillow Talk question. (WLS)

Gabriela in Willowbrook wrote in to say, "My husband and I have an 8-month-old baby and a 2-year-old. My husband has been getting impatient and upset because I don't feel like having sex. We have sex maybe once a month, but do go months without. I know sex is an important connection, but I don't feel very attractive and am also extremely exhausted. How can I get my mojo back? What if it doesn't come back?"

Val, Ryan, Ji, and special guest, radio personality Ricky Smiley are weighing in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow ) from our friends at Mattress Firm.
