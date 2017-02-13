Pillow Talk: V-Day freak out

Monday's question came from "Girl in Limbo" in Berwyn, Ill.
She wrote: "Valentine's Day is approaching and I've been dating this guy for about two months. I like him and it seems like the feeling is mutual, but I'm worried that he isn't going to do anything for the holiday. He hasn't mentioned it and I'm kind of freaking out. If we don't do anything, my feelings will be super hurt and I'll consider it a direct signal that he isn't interested in anything long-term with me. Should I just ask if he's made plans? Or am I moving too fast and shouldn't expect anything? Please help!"
Val, Ji, and Roe Conn shared their advice.
