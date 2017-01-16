  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Pillow Talk: Making a move

Monday's question came from Michelle in Chicago.

She wrote: "My husband wants to move to Florida (a life-long dream of his). Is it wrong of me to put stipulations as far as salary requirements and forcing him to take on more at his job now, in order to build his resume? We have 3 kids and a built-in support system of friends and family here in the Chicago/Midwest. I'm torn between begrudgingly making him happy and security."

Val, Ji, Roe Conn and JNiice shared their advice.

