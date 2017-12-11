  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Pillow Talk: Secrets revealed

Lailani from Chicago wrote a letter for "Pillow Talk." (WLS)

Lailani from Chicago wrote: "My sister recently confided to a family friend of her husband's infidelity. Once my sister left the room, our friend spilled everything to me. Should I tell (my sister) or just let it be?"

Ryan, Val, Ji and Roe Conn are weighed in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
