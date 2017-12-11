Pillow Talk: Secrets revealed

Lailani from Chicago wrote: "My sister recently confided to a family friend of her husband's infidelity. Once my sister left the room, our friend spilled everything to me. Should I tell (my sister) or just let it be?"
Ryan, Val, Ji and Roe Conn are weighed in.
