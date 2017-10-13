School mascot helps surprise military family

A Central Texas family thought they were participating in a fundraiser at their high school football game in Belton but instead their school mascot revealed the surprise of a lifetime.Sergeant First Class Pablo Ureste had just arrived home after serving in South Korea for a year.He wanted to surprise his kids so he dressed up as the high school mascot and walked out onto the football field Friday night.Sergeant Ureste waited until he was near his kids and that's when he shed part of the mascot costume, surprising his family.The entire family was brought to tears.He says after missing birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, he is just happy to be back home.