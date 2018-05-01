FAMILY & PARENTING

Siblings reunite for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed their parents

EMBED </>More Videos

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

After surviving the crash that killed their parents and newborn sister, siblings Zachary and Angie were finally able to see each other for the first time.

On April 7, 2018, the Clemens family, parents Jim and Karisa and their five children, were involved in a fatal car crash while returning home from a family outing in Texas. Jim, Karisa and their newborn baby Julianna were killed. They were survived by Angela, 8, Zachary, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Nicholas, 2.

Zachary suffered a broken back, leaving him depressed and in bed most of the day, according to a fundraising page created by Karisa's aunt Teresa Burrell. Angela suffered major brain injuries and broken legs and Wyatt is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Nicholas has been released from the hospital.

On April 24, Burrell shared the photo of Zachary and Angie meeting for the first time since the crash with the message: "Yesterday, we asked for you all to send a special prayer for Zachary. We have seen so many miracles with him. Yesterday, he was able to leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time. He and Angie were able to see each other for the first time."

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the fundraising page, the kids will all live together with their grandparents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycar accidentchildren injuriescar crash
FAMILY & PARENTING
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in Pa. hospital
Nursing mother sues after being denied access to lactation room at Daley Center
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Family welcomes 14th son: 'I can't imagine not doing this'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Loop flash fire: At least 2 workers seriously burned, CFD says
Large brush fires burn in Alsip, Kankakee County, fueled by winds, dry air
Gold Coast carjacking suspect could face 25 years if convicted
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
'Zombie-like' people seen using drugs out in open
Are they always listening? Smart assistants like Alexa under fire
2 arrested after hit-and-run with cop car in the Loop
Show More
Time's Up takes aim at R. Kelly over sex abuse claims
Girl, 15, missing from West Garfield Park
Police: Man found with illegal guns after wearing t-shirt tied to neo-nazi group
New trauma center open on Chicago's South Side
More News