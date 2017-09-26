Study: Face shape may reveal if you're more likely to cheat

Researchers said they may have cracked the code to determining who is more likely to cheat, and it has to do with the shape of your face.According to Archives of sexual behavior, men and women with high facial width-to-height ratio have higher sex drives, are more comfortable with casual sex, and are more likely to cheat.Basically, the more square or boxy a person's face the more likely they are to cheat.Researchers say facial structure may be a sign of hormone exposure during key periods of development.