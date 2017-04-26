  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Joliet police update public on missing 1-year-old girl... 4PM
FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen plans magical Prince Charming photo shoot for 5-year-old sister

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">An Ohio mother is sharing a magical surprise her 13-year-old son planned for his little sister. (Paint the Sky Photography)</span></div>
An Ohio mother is sharing a magical surprise her teenage son planned for his younger sister.

Christina Angel, who is a photographer, said her 13-year-old son asked her to get him a Prince Charming costume so that he could do something special for his 5-year-old sister and best friend.

Angel told ABC 7 Chicago her son suffers from depression and his sister has become his biggest cheerleader, so he wanted to thank her with a princess photo shoot.

Angel bought the costume and her son found a pair of black dress shoes at a thrift store. He wanted to get the details perfect, she said, even shining the shoes the old-fashioned way with polish and a rag.

When they were ready, the mother and son surprised the little girl with a brand-new Snow White dress.

The proud mom said her little girl loved every second of her photo shoot with her "favorite boy in the world." And it shows!
FAMILY & PARENTING
