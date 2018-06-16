A pair of octogenarians tied the knot on Saturday in west suburban Oak Park, capping off the ceremony with a good ol' fashion serenade.Howard "Romance" McClaine, 80, sang "One in a Million" to his 86-year-old bride, Eleanor Banks, at the Oak Park Arms retirement community.Banks, who became a widow in 1995, swore she would never marry again. McClaine didn't think he would find love again after having lost his wife of 45 years a decade ago.However, fate apparently had other plans.The couple met a year ago at the retirement center and friendship turned into love."You're never too old to find love," says Banks.