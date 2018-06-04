An Amazon delivery person was caught on camera fulfilling an unusual request.
Vanessa O'Shea shared doorbell cam video showing the employee's reaction to her doormat, which reads: "Please hide packages from husband."
The worker takes one look at the comical doormat and then goes around the corner to hide the package as directed.
O'Shea wrote on social media, "Shoutout to amazon for always being loyal and hiding my packages!!"
WATCH: Amazon delivery worker hides package from husband
