Woman who donned giraffe mask in delivery room gives birth to baby boy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WLS) --A South Carolina woman with a hilarious April the Giraffe impression gave birth to a baby boy Wednesday, all while wearing a giraffe mask.
Erin Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.,gave birth to Porter Lane Wednesday night, beating April.
Dietrich posted a video of herself donning a giraffe mask on Wednesday - still pregnant and grooving - in a hospital bed.
Earlier this week, Dietrich told ABC 7 Chicago she has been "obsessed" with watching April the Giraffe, so her husband suggested ordering a giraffe mask on Amazon so they could recreate the scene in the delivery room.
But when the mask arrived Sunday night, they decided to try it out right away for their friends on Facebook Live. In the video, Dietrich can be seen doing her best April impression by pacing around her bedroom, peering into the camera, and stretching and dancing.
As their friends began sharing the hilarious scene, and it quickly went viral. It's been viewed tens of millions of times in the last few days.
"We were not expecting this at all!" Dietrich said. "Now we might have to do this every night!"
