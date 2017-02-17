African American designers take the runway for 3rd Annual Black Fashion Week

With the 3rd Annual Black Fashion Week coming up, ABC 7's Hosea Sanders spoke with a designer at work before his models hit the runway. This fashion week showcases African American designers during Black History Month.Designer Stevie Edwards was hard at work doing what he loves in preparation for Black Fashion Week."I went to Dunbar and my teacher Mr. Clayton he was very, very good. I majored in tailoring," said Edwards. "That's when I found my niche of what I wanted to be when I grow up. I'm grown up now. I'm a designer so I'm living my dream actually."Edwards is no stranger to the business, with designs featured in publications like Ebony Magazine. But this is the first time his designs will be on the runways of Black Fashion Week."I believe last year I'd seen the promos and everything I was like I need to be in that," Edwards said. "I have something that I can contribute to the African American community...I think it's very, very good for the community, so I'm glad I'm on board"Event creator Melody Boykin said she's excited to bring more awareness of African American designers to the community."They can expect a show of excellence among designers of color," Boykin said. "They can expect to mix and mingle in a business and social environment. Everything that you would see at a typical and normal fashion show. The only difference is we are highlighting designers of color on the runways."And new this year will be a student scholarship competition, Fit for Fashion, and event and panel workshops. Black Fashion Week U.S.A. runs Feb. 19 to 26.