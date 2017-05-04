  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special Report on GOP health care vote... shortly
Fashion at the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is coming up this weekend in Louisville. A look at some of the fashion that will be at the Derby. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Kentucky Derby is coming up this weekend in Louisville.

A lot of people will be focused on the big race but it isn't just about horses and drinking mint julips, it's also about fashion. From adults to kids, the Kentucky Derby is the perfect occasion to feature the finest in spring fashions.

Erica Strama from the Shops at North Bridge to stopped by ABC 7 Chicago with inspired looks for the weekend and beyond.

Women's Fashion

Hats
Traditional Derby Hat - $69, Nordstrom
'Hello Boys' Graphic Straw Hat - $14.90, Forever 21
Rose Floral Brim Floppy Hat - $22, Charming Charlie
DIY Individual Flowers - $3-$5 each, Forever 21
Fascinators
Multiple Colors - $39 each, Nordstrom
Jewelry
Pearl Necklaces - $16-$20 each, Charming Charlie

Men's Fashion

Fedoras - $35-$55, Nordstrom
Bow Ties - $49.50-$59.50 each, Nordstrom
Floral Lapel Pins - $30 each, Nordstrom
Pocket Squares - $19.50 each, Nordstrom
Buck Shoes - $69.90, Nordstrom
