Fashion at the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is coming up this weekend in Louisville.A lot of people will be focused on the big race but it isn't just about horses and drinking mint julips, it's also about fashion. From adults to kids, the Kentucky Derby is the perfect occasion to feature the finest in spring fashions.Erica Strama from the Shops at North Bridge to stopped by ABC 7 Chicago with inspired looks for the weekend and beyond.Traditional Derby Hat - $69, Nordstrom'Hello Boys' Graphic Straw Hat - $14.90, Forever 21Rose Floral Brim Floppy Hat - $22, Charming CharlieDIY Individual Flowers - $3-$5 each, Forever 21Multiple Colors - $39 each, NordstromPearl Necklaces - $16-$20 each, Charming CharlieFedoras - $35-$55, NordstromBow Ties - $49.50-$59.50 each, NordstromFloral Lapel Pins - $30 each, NordstromPocket Squares - $19.50 each, NordstromBuck Shoes - $69.90, Nordstrom