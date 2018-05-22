ROYAL WEDDING

Janina Gavankar, Joliet native, says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit

Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller are seated prior to the start of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/pool photo via AP)

Janina Gavankar, Star Wars actress and friend of Meghan Markle's, was among the guests at the royal wedding Saturday. And she got a lot of attention for her orange ensemble.

But Gavankar and her stylist Niki Schwan said finding a designer was harder than expected.

"As many do for events of this kind, my stylist @NikiSchwan & I reached out to designers and showrooms. ...No one was responsive. Luckily, @westerncostume generously opened the doors to their private vintage archive, and we chose this 1930's dress and 1940s hat," Gavankar tweeted.

Gavankar said they paired the outfit with Coomi Jewels, Sigerson pumps and a YSL clutch.

"Strange to be talking fashion on a powerful day of love and union," Gavankar said of her friend Meghan's wedding day.

Gavankar tweeted she was "emotionally hungover" as she headed to the airport Sunday.

Gavankar, perhaps best known for her roles in "True Blood" or "The Vampire Diaries," is also featured in "Star Wars: Battlefront II." According to a post by Markle last year on her now-deleted Instagram account, they have been friends for over 15 years.



Like every good royal wedding, it was all about the hats, the dresses and the posh tails, with some standouts in the rush inside at Windsor Castle.

Amal Clooney was undeniably regal in a mustard yellow dress with a long tie in back that bordered on a train as she glided into St. George's Chapel on Saturday, her actor husband, George Clooney, at her side in neutral grey, for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Granted, it's difficult for Ms. Clooney to merely blend in, but her jauntily tilted and perfectly matched wide-brim hat, a dainty veil in front, contributed to gasps, both online and in the crowd that lined the church route.

Early guests included Oprah Winfrey in tiered Stella McCartney pink and a matching statement hat. Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, a close friend of the groom, blended quite nicely in dark navy, a peekaboo slit at the front of her dress that fell well below the knee, as she attended with her husband, soccer star David Beckham.

It was a very different royal wedding for Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton. Pippa received a lot of TV time at the last British royal wedding when she was fussing with the train on her sibling's dress. This time around, the now married and newly pregnant Pippa was in demure mint green, a matronly bun under her small hat.

New mom Serena Williams walked slowly inside in soft rose, a high fascinator on her head and a chunky gold necklace around her neck.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, cousins of the groom, went for understated hats this time, in sharp contrast to their exuberant head gear at the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate.

Elsewhere among the 600 invited guests were pops of royal purple in dresses and ties with a healthy dose of spring pastels.

One male guest came in formal long shorts - all the better to show off his two prosthetic legs. Another donned a top hat as the crowd lining the wedding route cheered the lucky guests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentsocietyMeghan MarkleRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldeurope
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
Bra-sized swimwear to keep you comfortable and confident
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout
Police: 1 shot in Irving Park
Panama City suspect found dead in standoff linked to suspicious death, police say
Woman, 93, faces fear of water by going down water slide
Chicago area bank robberies take dive so far this year
Two Chicago men rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys
Man, 18, shot outside middle school in West Pullman
Speaker Madigan calls for investigation of retaliation complaints against him
Show More
Police say baby abducted by mom now missing more than a week
Chicago police plan show of force for Memorial Day weekend
Report: O'Hare one of worst airports for summer delays
Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parents' home after they sued him
Test scores suffered after CPS closed 50 schools in 2013, study says
More News