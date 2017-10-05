STYLE & FASHION

Revamp your wardrobe for fall with Ann Taylor

Emily Evans stops by Windy City LIVE to share the latest fall looks from Ann Taylor. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
There is no better way to welcome the cooler temperatures and festive atmosphere than by revamping your wardrobe.

Emily Evans stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share the latest fall looks from Ann Taylor.

For more information on any of the looks on the show today, please click on the links below:

Look #1
Marled Knit Wide Leg Crop Pants
Relaxed Longline Blazer
Fringed Trim Sweater
Look #2
Metallic Pleated Skirt
Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater
Leda Suede Block Heel Sandals

Look #3
Printed Velvet Puff Sleeve Dress
Stephania Leather D'Orsay Leather Pumps
Suede Foldover Tassel Clutch

These looks can be found at store locations in Chicago, Old Orchard, Oakbrook, and Orland Park.

For additional information about Ann Taylor, please go to: www.anntaylor.com.
