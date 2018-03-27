A sportswear company has come out with a yoga pant that makes it easier for women to exercise while carrying a gun.
Alexo Athletica has created a yoga pant marketed at being able to carry it all, including a firearm.
The company's "Signature Pant," listed at $99 on its website, shows a gun and knife tucked neatly into the waistband alongside an iPhone.
It's part of what Alexo Athletica calls "carry-wear."
The company said it supports the Second Amendment and a woman's right to defend herself while also being fashionable.
According to a statement on the company's website, Alexo said it "will never back down from supporting a woman's right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market."
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
STYLE & FASHION
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
More News