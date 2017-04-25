Spring fashion from Goodwill

CHICAGO --Our friends at Amazing Goodwill stopped by to show off their latest spring fashion trends.
Goodwill's retail operation collects and sells donated clothing and household goods. Revenue from the sale of these donated items help fund job training and other Goodwill mission programs and services.
There are 67 Goodwill Store & Donation Centers throughout southeastern Wisconsin and metropolitan Chicago, and are growing the number of locations each and every year.
To find your local Goodwill store shop the latest Spring fashion trends head to amazinggoodwill.com.